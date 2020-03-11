Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Supplies assist
Barzal posted an assist, a team-high seven shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.
The British Columbia native registered an assist on Jordan Eberle's first-period tally. Barzal now has 60 points through 68 games this season -- he's two shy of matching last year's output. The 22-year-old center has added 171 shots, 44 PIM and a plus-5 rating.
