Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Supplies assist

Barzal posted an assist, a team-high seven shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.

The British Columbia native registered an assist on Jordan Eberle's first-period tally. Barzal now has 60 points through 68 games this season -- he's two shy of matching last year's output. The 22-year-old center has added 171 shots, 44 PIM and a plus-5 rating.