Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Takes flight in Jets' building

Barzal scored twice -- once on the power play -- in a 3-1 win over the Jets on Thursday.

The Islanders fell behind 1-0 in the opening frame, but Barzal scored two goals in the second to put the visitors ahead for good. The two goals give New York's top-line center five points in his last three contests. Overall, Barzal has found the scoresheet six times in seven games this season, but Thursday's goal was his first power-play point of 2019-20.