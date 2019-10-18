Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Takes flight in Jets' building
Barzal scored twice -- once on the power play -- in a 3-1 win over the Jets on Thursday.
The Islanders fell behind 1-0 in the opening frame, but Barzal scored two goals in the second to put the visitors ahead for good. The two goals give New York's top-line center five points in his last three contests. Overall, Barzal has found the scoresheet six times in seven games this season, but Thursday's goal was his first power-play point of 2019-20.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Leads comeback in OT win•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Leads team with five shots•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Could be used on penalty kill•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Entering final year of contract•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets power-play goal•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Finally lights lamp•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.