Barzal scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Barzal scored 30 seconds into the third period, cutting the Flyers' lead to 3-2 at the time. Barzal has been in good form lately with two goals and six assists over his last nine contests, though he has yet to earn a power-play point over 13 outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old has produced 14 points, 59 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 23 appearances.