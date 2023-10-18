Barzal scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the Coyotes.

Barzal snapped a scoreless tie early in the second period, ripping a slapshot past Karel Vejmelka in the opening seconds of an Islanders' power play. It's the first point of the season for Barzal after he tallied 14 goals and 37 points in 58 games in an injury-shortened 2022-23 campaign. The 26-year-old Barzal's opened the year on the Islanders' first line alongside Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom while continuing to work on the top power-play unit.