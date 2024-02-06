Barzal scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Barzal, fresh off an All-Star Game appearance, was able to pick up where he left off before the break. He has two goals and five assists over his last six contests. The 26-year-old has already matched his goal total (14) from 2022-23 in just 49 contests. He's also surpassed last year's 51-point effort, with 52 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 2023-24. He's on pace to finish north of 80 points for just the second time in his career.