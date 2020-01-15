Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Tallies two assists

Barzal picked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Red Wings.

Barzal's night featured two assists, but no goals despite two shots on net. The Islanders' forward sits one point shy of 40 on the year and is averaging 0.87 points per game in 19:25 in 2019-20. Since going three games without a point, Barzal has a goal and four assists in his previous five contests.