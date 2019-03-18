Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Tallies two helpers in OT win
Barzal finished with two assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win against Minnesota.
Despite not scoring for a 14th straight game, Barzal still made a significant impact Sunday, assisting on both the opening and closing goals. Two more helpers give him 41 for the year, to go along with 17 goals, and while it's been a productive sophomore campaign for the 21-year-old, Barzal is going to finish well short of the 85 points he put up a year ago.
