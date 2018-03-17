Barzal notched a power-play goal and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Capitals on Friday.

Barzal strengthened his Calder campaign with this outing, as the rookie now has 72 points in 71 games. That includes 21 points with the extra man, which is impressive for a player with such limited experience. The 20-year-old clearly has a bright future, although that's easy to say given how bright his present has been.