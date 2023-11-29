Barzal scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

His performance led the Islanders to a 4-2 lead heading into the third period, but the team faded over the final 20 minutes. Barzal has three multi-point efforts over the last seven games, and on the season the 26-year-old is up to six goals and 19 points through 21 contests, including two tallies and six helpers on the power play. It's taken a while, but Barzal appears to be regaining the point-a-game form he hasn't flashed since his rookie season back in 2017-18.