Barzal scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Canucks.

One of his assists came on the power play. Barzal has been excellent since moving to the wing to play alongside Bo Horvat. During his four-game point streak, Barzal has three goals and three helpers, and his power-play assist Thursday was his first point with the man advantage since Jan. 3. The 25-year-old is up to 14 tallies, 34 helpers, 128 shots on net, 17 power-play points and a plus-6 rating through 54 contests this season. The window to buy low on Barzal in a trade is running out, especially after a performance like Thursday's.