Barzal scored a goal, dished out an assist, placed four shots on net, recorded a block and served two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Barzal was involved in every stage of New York's offense Saturday, as he scored a goal near the end of the second period before he assisted Emil Heineman's game-tying tally to send the game to overtime. Barzal also recorded a backhanded score for the Islanders' lone tally of the shootout. With the goal and assist in regulation, he is up to 10 goals, 19 assists, 82 shots on net and 25 blocks through 35 games this season. Despite being listed as a game-time decision for each of the past two contests, the 28-year-old center hasn't missed a beat, recording three points over the last two outings to extend his point streak to seven games. He's well on his way to the seventh 50-plus point campaign of his career and has 70-80-point potential if he can stay hot in the second half of the season, giving him strong value in all point-based fantasy formats.