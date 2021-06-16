Barzal scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 2.

Barzal rounded out the scoring when he cleaned up a Jordan Eberle rebound with 3:16 left in the third period. It was Barzal's fifth tally of the postseason, all of which have come in the last six contests. The 24-year-old has 11 points in 14 playoff games overall.