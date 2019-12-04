Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Too little too late

Barzal scored a late goal, but it wasn't enough in a 4-2 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

Barzal's 11th goal of the season with 2:29 remaining in the third period made it 3-2 for Montreal, but Shea Weber's empty-net goal with 28 seconds left on the clock sealed the win for the hosts, giving the Canadiens their first win since Nov. 15. With 24 points in 26 games, Barzal figures to challenge his career-best 85-point campaign from 2017-18. His 23:11 of ice time in Tuesday's loss was highest among Islanders forwards and Barzal's highest TOI of 2019-20.