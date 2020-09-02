According to coach Barry Trotz, Barzal (face) is "trending in the right direction" ahead of Thursday's Game 6 against the Flyers.

Barzal took a stick to the face late in the third period of Tuesday's Game 5 victory and wasn't able to play in overtime, but it sounds like he's closer to probable than questionable for Game 6. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see his status boil down to a game-time decision. The 23-year-old pivot has been fantastic during the Islanders' second-round matchup with Philadelphia, having picked up one goal and four points through the first five games of the series.