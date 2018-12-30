Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Tricky effort leads Isles to win

Barzal notched a natural hat trick in Saturday's 4-0 win over Toronto.

He's on quite a roll of late, picking up points in four straight games (six goals, two assists). Barzal has 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 37 games put him on a pace close to last season. Many wondered if his production was influenced by the presence of John Tavares. Barzal is proving otherwise. He's one of the NHL's young studs.

More News
Our Latest Stories