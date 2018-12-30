Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Tricky effort leads Isles to win

Barzal notched a natural hat trick in Saturday's 4-0 win over Toronto.

He's on quite a roll of late, picking up points in four straight games (six goals, two assists). Barzal has 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 37 games put him on a pace close to last season. Many wondered if his production was influenced by the presence of John Tavares. Barzal is proving otherwise. He's one of the NHL's young studs.