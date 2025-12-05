Barzal scored a goal, dished out two assists, placed four shots on goal, served two PIM and had two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Barzal had a fantastic performance in both offensive areas. He registered two assists and scored a power-play goal where he deked and dangled through Colorado's defense before lifting a backhanded shot past Mackenzie Blackwood. With the trio of tallies, the 28-year-old center is up to eight goals, 13 points and 69 shots on net through 27 games this season. He not only continues to produce plays worthy of highlight reels, but he has also been a consistent name found on the Islanders' scoresheet. With 21 points, he trails fellow center Bo Horvat for the team lead in points. Barzal has already passed the 20-point campaign he had through 30 games a year ago, and he's on track for the fifth 60-plus point season of his career if he can stay healthy.