Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Turns in forgettable performance
Barzal finished without a point and was a minus-3 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.
Over the last seven games, Barzal holds a minus-9 rating and has earned just two assists. He continues to occupy a prominent role on New York's power play, including 3:37 of PPTOI in Sunday's loss. Presently with 52 points through 65 games, Barzal is averaging 0.81 points per appearance, down from 1.04 a season ago.
