Barzal notched a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Coyotes.

Barzal picked up his first assist on Mike Reilly's first-period tally before forcing a turnover that set up Anders Lee's goal in the third. The 26-year-old Barzal has gone 10 games without a goal, though he now has nine assists in that span. He's up to 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) through 37 games this season.