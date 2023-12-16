Barzal notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Bruins.

The 26-year-old helped set up tallies by Alexander Romanov in the second period and Brock Nelson in the third, but it was Barzal's somewhat embarrassing fail on a shootout attempt that might have had the biggest impact on the final result. Barzal has a five-game point streak going and hasn't gone two straight games without getting onto the scoresheet all season, producing 10 goals and 32 points through 28 contests.