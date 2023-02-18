Barzal picked up two assists in Friday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

He set up both of Anders Lee's tallies on the night. The addition of Bo Horvat to the Islanders' lineup has lit a fire under Barzal, and over the last seven games the 25-year-old has produced three goals and nine points, putting him back on pace for his best season since his 2017-18 rookie breakout.