Barzal picked up two assists in Friday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.
He set up both of Anders Lee's tallies on the night. The addition of Bo Horvat to the Islanders' lineup has lit a fire under Barzal, and over the last seven games the 25-year-old has produced three goals and nine points, putting him back on pace for his best season since his 2017-18 rookie breakout.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Three points in loss•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Sets new career high in GWG•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Brushes twine in victory•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: First goal in 11 games•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Scoreless in six straight•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday•