Barzal collected two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals during Game 1 of their first-round series.
The Isles found themselves in a 2-0 hole midway through the second period, but Barzal helped spark the comeback with assists on the team's first and final goals of the game. The 23-year-old now has one goal and five points through five playoff contests.
