Barzal put up two assists Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Barzal has three assists in his last six games (11 shots), which is a stark contrast to the 11 points, including eight helpers, that he put up in his previous nine games. Barzal has 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 41 games this season, but he's struggling at the dot with a 37.8 winning percentage. He's just one season removed from that glorious 80-point campaign. Barzal qualifies at right wing in some formats, and that's where you'll get your best fantasy value.