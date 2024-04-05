Barzal notched two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 26-year-old forward had a hand in Bo Horvat's tally midway through the first period and Noah Dobson's game-winner early in the third. Barzal is having a strong finish to the season, producing three goals and nine points over the last eight games as the Islanders try to secure a playoff spot, and he sits two points short of his second career 80-point campaign.