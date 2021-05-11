Barzal scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The 23-year-old did everything he could to keep the Isles in the game and give the team a chance to claim the No. 3 seed in the East Division, but Barzal didn't get enough help. He's heating up heading into the playoffs, scoring four goals and seven points over the last eight games, and on the season he racked up 17 goals and 45 points in 55 contests.