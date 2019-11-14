Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two-point night in win
Barzal scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
The 22-year-old opened the scoring by wiring home a nifty pass from Jordan Eberle into a wide-open cage, then returned the favor for Derrick Brassard in the third period. Barzal is off to a strong start to the campaign, scoring eight goals and 16 points through 17 games.
