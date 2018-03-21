Barzal scored his 20th goal of the season and added a power-play assist, four shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

The 20-year-old extended his current point streak to four games, and Barzal now has 75 points in 73 games during his dominant rookie campaign. With John Tavares potentially headed elsewhere in the offseason, Barzal figures to become the centerpiece of the Islanders' attack as soon as 2018-19.