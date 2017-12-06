Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two points in 6-2 loss
Barzal scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Barzal got both of his points in a two-minute span during the second period, potting his team's first tally with the extra man before assisting on Jordan Eberle's goal to make it 2-2. The 20-year-old center has burst onto the scene with 26 points in 27 games this year after failing to register a point or shot in a two-game stint last season.
