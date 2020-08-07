Barzal scored a goal and an assist during Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.
He set up Anthony Beauvillier in the first period for what proved to be the series-winning goal, then added his first tally of the playoffs in the third as the Isles pulled away. Barzal heads into the next round with three points through four games.
