Barzal scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

The 23-year-old somehow has three goals and six points in six games for a team that has only found the back of the net 11 times in total during that stretch. The Islanders' offense is a mess right now, but Barzal isn't the problem, and he's earning every penny of that $21 million extension he held out for right before the season started.