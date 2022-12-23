Barzal logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Barzal beat Igor Shesterkin on a breakaway to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead early in the second period. He'd add an assist on Alexander Romanov's tally later in the frame. Barzal came into Thursday's contest on a cold spell, logging just one point in his previous five games. The 25-year-old center now has five goals and 28 assists through 34 games this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Finds twine Friday•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Goalless streak at five games•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets lone goal on power play•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Paces NHL with 23 helpers•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Moves up on scoring list•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: First goals of season•