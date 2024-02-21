Barzal scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net in the second period before helping to set up Adam Pelech for the OT winner. Barzal has gotten onto the scoresheet in eight straight games, collecting five goals and 11 points over that stretch, and since the calendar flipped to 2024 he's erupted for 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 19 contests.