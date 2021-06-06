Barzal scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.

Barzal set up Kyle Palmieri's game-tying goal in the second period. In the third, a Scott Mayfield shot was deflected and then swatted into the net by Barzal. The center's offense has sparked to life in the second round -- he's racked up four points in his last three games. The 24-year-old has seven points, 27 shots on net, four PIM and a minus-1 rating through 10 playoff contests.