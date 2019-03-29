Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two points just enough in win

Barzal scored and also set up a goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Jets.

The new face of the franchise with John Tavares capping off his first year with the Maple Leafs, Barzal opened the scoring for the Isles and it was his primary assist on a Jordan Eberle goal that helped his team rally back for a big road win. Still, Barzal's offensive numbers have suffered quite a bit in his second full season, as he's at 18 goals and 43 assists for a 20-point decline compared to his brilliant rookie campaign.