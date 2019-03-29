Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two points just enough in win
Barzal scored and also set up a goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Jets.
The new face of the franchise with John Tavares capping off his first year with the Maple Leafs, Barzal opened the scoring for the Isles and it was his primary assist on a Jordan Eberle goal that helped his team rally back for a big road win. Still, Barzal's offensive numbers have suffered quite a bit in his second full season, as he's at 18 goals and 43 assists for a 20-point decline compared to his brilliant rookie campaign.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Dishes out helper•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Tallies two helpers in OT win•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Dishes out two assists•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Turns in forgettable performance•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Provides apple Saturday•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Lacking standout performances•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...