Barzal scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The Isles fell behind 3-0 in the first period but rallied with three straight power-play goals, only for the comeback to fall short in the end. It's Barzal's fourth multi-point performance in January, and the 26-year-old has delivered three goals and 14 points through 12 games on the month.