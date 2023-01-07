Barzal (lower body) will not suit up Friday against Calgary, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Barzal was a late scratch Friday and it's unclear how severe his injury is, though he's currently considered day-to-day. The 25-year-old has 41 points through 40 games, including 10 over his last seven contests. Ross Johnston will enter Friday's lineup.
