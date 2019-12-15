Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Upsets coach
Barzal was nearly benched at the end of the Islanders 3-2 overtime victory over the Sabres on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Barzal took a selfish penalty late in the third period of the game Saturday that led to the tying goal before the Isles won it in overtime. Barzal and Rasmus Dahlin of the Sabres had been having a personal battle for what seemed like most of this contest and finally, frustration set in and Barzal took an unnecessary penalty. Coach Barry Trotz mentioned postgame that if that play had occurred earlier in the game, Barzal probably would've been benched and if it happens again, he certainly will be. The fact that it happened right before overtime forced Trotz to keep Barzal in the game as he is a dynamic player in the 3-3 overtime format and his presence gives the team a better chance to win the game. Barzal is the best offensive player for the Isles, but Trotz won't hesitate to follow through on his threat should Barzal not play smarter hockey.
More News
