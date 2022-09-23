Barzal wants to sign a long-term contract before the start of the season according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

While GM Lou Lamiorello wants Barzal on the Island for a long-term deal as well, nothing has been done thus far as Barzal is heading into the final year of a three-year/$21 million bridge deal. Barzal had 15 goals and 59 points in 73 games last season and has only had one 20-goal season in his six-year NHL career, that being his rookie season when he had 22 goals and 85 points.