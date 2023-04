Barzal (lower body) will start skating this weekend according to general manager Lou Lamoriello.

Barzal has been out of action since Feb. 20. "He will begin skating either today or tomorrow and then whatever the progress is, how long it takes, I couldn't tell you," Lamoriello said on Saturday. Barzal has 14 goals and 51 points in 58 games this season. The hope is that he returns to the lineup before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.