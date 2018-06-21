Barzal won the Calder Trophy on Wednesday, awarded to the top rookie, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Barzal reportedly dominated the ballot boxes, garnering 160 of the 164 first-place votes. The 21-year-old forward totaled an impressive 85 points -- 22 goals and 63 assists -- over 82 games during 2017-18, the only rookie to top a point per game this season. With John Tavares in talks to rejoin the fold next year, Barzal should have the talent surrounding him to avoid a sophomore slump.