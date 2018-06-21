Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Wins Calder Trophy
Barzal won the Calder Trophy on Wednesday, awarded to the top rookie, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Barzal reportedly dominated the ballot boxes, garnering 160 of the 164 first-place votes. The 21-year-old forward totaled an impressive 85 points -- 22 goals and 63 assists -- over 82 games during 2017-18, the only rookie to top a point per game this season. With John Tavares in talks to rejoin the fold next year, Barzal should have the talent surrounding him to avoid a sophomore slump.
