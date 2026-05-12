Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Won't play in World Championship
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barzal (undisclosed) won't participate in the 2026 IIHF World Championship because of a minor injury, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday.
Barzal will skip the tournament to recover, but he should be ready for the start of the 2026-27 NHL campaign. In 81 regular-season appearances for the Islanders in 2025-26, he produced 19 goals, 72 points, 184 shots on net and 50 blocked shots.
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