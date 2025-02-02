Barzal (undisclosed) will miss Sunday's game against Florida, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Barzal was injured during Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay. More is expected to be known about Barzal's status Monday, but in the meantime, he'll miss at least one game. Anthony Duclair (illness) will draw back into the lineup and take Barzal's usual spot alongside Anders Lee and Bo Horvat.