Maccelli scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Maccelli registered his first goal since returning from a lower-body injury Nov. 12 and led the Islanders in shots on goal Saturday. The Finnish winger is generally more valuable as a playmaker than a goalscorer, but an uptick in shot volume would enhance his fantasy appeal considerably. His limited power-play deployment remains a potential obstacle to consistent production, but at least the opportunities are there -- he has recorded multiple shots on goal in five of his last eight appearances.