Maccelli scored a goal, registered an assist, posted a plus-2 rating and launched six shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Maccelli played a large part in Tuesday's win, as he tallied the Islanders' second goal of the opening period before helping them reclaim the lead early in the third with the primary helper on Kyle Palmieri's go-ahead score. With Tuesday's performance in the books, the 25-year-old Maccelli has a goal, five points, a plus-2 rating and 12 shots on net across six outings. He's been grinding on the team's fourth line to keep his role as a depth winger over Kyle MacLean. Maccelli's current four-game point streak is one of the best of his six-year NHL career, and it's helping him trend towards fantasy relevance as a streaming option in deep leagues.