Islanders' Matias Maccelli: Signs one-year contract

Maccelli signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Islanders on Wednesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Maccelli became an unrestricted free agent after Toronto declined to present him with a qualifying offer before Monday's deadline. He had 14 goals and 39 points in 71 appearances with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26. Maccelli hasn't managed to recapture the success he enjoyed in the 2023-24 regular season when he finished with 57 points, but he's still just 25 years old, so there's still a fair chance he bounces back. Maccelli is likely to begin 2026-27 in a middle-six role.