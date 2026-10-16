Maccelli scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Senators.

Maccelli stretched his point streak to five games with the goal. That stretch accounts for all of his offense (two goals, four assists) on the season. The 26-year-old has added 13 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. Maccelli was on the top line and first power-play unit Thursday. With more of a focus on shooting the puck in the early going this year, he could get back into the form that saw him rack up 57 points in 82 games for the Coyotes in 2023-24.