Islanders' Matt Kessel: Agrees to one-year deal

Kessel signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Islanders on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kessel had a consistent role with the Blues across the past two seasons, most recently recording two goals, an assist, 26 blocked shots, 22 hits and 10 PIM while averaging 12:32 of ice time across 29 regular-season appearances last year, production that was nearly identical to the 2024-25 campaign. He'll have the opportunity to compete for a role with the Islanders on a one-way contract for the 2026-27 season.