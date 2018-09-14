Islanders' Matt Lorito: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Lorito (undisclosed) is out indefinitely, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The severity of Lorito's injury has yet to be revealed, but he isn't expected to make the Opening Night roster, so his participation in training camp, or lack thereof, shouldn't have much impact on his standing in the organization. The 28-year-old winger has only appeared in two NHL contests during his professional career, and will likely spend the majority of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors.
