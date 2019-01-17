Islanders' Matt Lorito: Waived again
Lorito (undisclosed) was waived by the Islanders on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Lorito was waived by the Red Wings ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, and even after this latest waiver transaction, an undisclosed issue has him parked on non-roster injured reserve with the parent club. Don't count on him making an impact in fantasy hockey, as he's shaping up to be a career AHLer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...