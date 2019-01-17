Lorito (undisclosed) was waived by the Islanders on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Lorito was waived by the Red Wings ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, and even after this latest waiver transaction, an undisclosed issue has him parked on non-roster injured reserve with the parent club. Don't count on him making an impact in fantasy hockey, as he's shaping up to be a career AHLer.