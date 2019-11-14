Islanders' Matt Martin: Almost ready to practice
Martin (lower body) could be ready to practice with the Islanders as soon as Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Martin has missed the last seven games due to the injury but could be ready to play as soon as Saturday in Philadelphia or Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Martin has two goals and three points on the season but his biggest value to the Islanders is that he is a part of the crash line along with Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas. That line is tasked with hitting everything that moves and is also used to create energy for the Islanders.
