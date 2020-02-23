Islanders' Matt Martin: Among league leaders in hits
Martin is fifth in the NHL with 212 hits this season.
The crazy part of this statistic is that the four players above him have all played at least 12 more games than Martin has and no one else in the top 40 has played less than 50 games. Martin has played in 48 games this season. This is the value Martin brings to a team. He's not going to light up the scoreboard as he only has five goals and three assists in those 48 games, but he will wear down an opponent as he will hit anything in a different colored jersey.
